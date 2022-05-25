FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 people killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on 2 bars in Mexico

Eleven people including eight women were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks on two bars in the north-central part of Mexico. Police in the city of Celaya in a statement said, the attacks occurred at two bars on the same street. Police told that 10 of the victims died at the scene and another was declared dead at a hospital later.

Handwritten signs left at the scenes of the killings suggested the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have been battling for control of Guanajuato state for several years.

Guanajuato, a thriving industrial region that hosts a refinery and a major pipeline, has become one of Mexico’s most violent states due to a dispute between the cartels. The gang fight for control of trafficking routes for drugs and stolen fuel.

