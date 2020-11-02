‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
11 new land laws replace old laws of erstwhile State of J&K

Published On: By

Agencies/ WEB DESK

As many as 11 Land Laws have been repealed that existed in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir with a set of modern, progressive and people-friendly provisions in the union territory.

The new land laws will not only afford protection to over 90 per cent of the land in the UT from being alienated to outsiders but will also help revamp the agriculture sector faster, rapid industrialization, aid economic growth and create jobs in the UT.

The repealed laws were made to serve the old agrarian based economy and were required to be modified for modern economic needs.

According The new Land Laws are modern and progressive even while affording adequate protection against alienation of land to outsiders.

A number of protections have been built into the new land laws on similar lines as has been enacted in other states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

No agricultural land can be transferred to any person from outside the UT of J&K but can only be sold to an agriculturist from within J&K.

No land used for agricultural purpose can be used for any non-agricultural purpose.

The terms agricultural land and agriculturist have been unambiguously defined to include not just agriculture but horticulture and allied agro-activities as well.

Agriculturist has been defined as a person who cultivates land personally in the UT of J&K.

The safeguard on agricultural land alone would ensure that more than 90 per cent of land in the UT, which is under agriculture, remains protected and with the people of J&K.

The new provisions not only address the infirmities in the old set of laws but also provide for modern and enabling provisions to aid in the agricultural and industrial growth of the UT.

