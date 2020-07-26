11 members belonging to Sikh and Hindu minority community of Afghanistan arrive in India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Around 11 members belonging to the Sikh and Hindu minority community of Afghanistan arrived in India today.

External Affairs Ministry said that Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was released from captivity on 18th of July, is also among those who reached Delhi today.

India has granted appropriate visas and facilitated their travel to India. The External Affairs Ministry said India appreciates the efforts of Afghan Government in extending necessary support for the safe return of these families.