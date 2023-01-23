11 killed in explosion & gunshots in Somalia

WEB DESK

In Somalia, at least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion followed by gunshots rocking the capital Mogadishu yesterday, January 22.

The blast damaged buildings near the regional government’s headquarters. Police said that terrorists blasted a vehicle loaded with explosives onto a perimeter wall of the Mogadishu mall which is next to the Banadir administration headquarters.

The al-Qaeda-linked terror group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. Yesterday’s attack came just days after seven soldiers were killed by al-Shabab in a military camp in central Somalia. Earlier this month, two car bombs targeting the homes of government officials killed at least 35 people in the central Hiraan region.