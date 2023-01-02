FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2023 04:42:39      انڈین آواز

11 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derailed in Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

No casualties have been reported

WEB DESK

Eleven coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed in Rajasthan in the early hours today. The Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today. North Western Railway informed that no casualties have been reported in the incident. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations. North Western Railway CPRO Sumit Thakur said that 12 trains have been diverted and two trains have been cancelled following the derailment.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, he is constantly monitoring the situation. He said all emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured. Railway Minister has announced a compensation of one lakh rupees for those grievously injured and 25,000 for those who received minor injuries. Mr Vaishnaw will visit the accident site this evening.

Railways has also issued helpline numbers. For Jodhpur, the Helpline numbers are 0291-2654979, 0291-2654993, 0291-2624125 and 0291-2431646. For Pali Marwar, the Helpline number is 0293-2250324. Passengers and their family members can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart