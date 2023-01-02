11 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express derailed in Rajasthan

No casualties have been reported

Eleven coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed in Rajasthan in the early hours today. The Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today. North Western Railway informed that no casualties have been reported in the incident. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations. North Western Railway CPRO Sumit Thakur said that 12 trains have been diverted and two trains have been cancelled following the derailment.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, he is constantly monitoring the situation. He said all emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured. Railway Minister has announced a compensation of one lakh rupees for those grievously injured and 25,000 for those who received minor injuries. Mr Vaishnaw will visit the accident site this evening.

Railways has also issued helpline numbers. For Jodhpur, the Helpline numbers are 0291-2654979, 0291-2654993, 0291-2624125 and 0291-2431646. For Pali Marwar, the Helpline number is 0293-2250324. Passengers and their family members can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information.