10th round of India-China Corps Commander Meet held on positive note

WEB DESK

The 10th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Moldo. Defence Ministry said, the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area. They noted that it is a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.

Both the countries had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders and continue their communication and dialogue.

They also agreed to stabilize and control the situation on the ground and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

