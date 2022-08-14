1082 Police personnel awarded Police Medals on eve of Independence Day

AMN / WEB DESK

A total of one thousand 82 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022. 347 personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, 87 with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 648 personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

109 CRPF personnel and 108 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

Seven personnel have been awarded President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service and 38 personnel have been given the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Gallantry Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) 347

Service Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) 87 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) 648

Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Details of Awardees Lists are enclosed as below:

Sl No. Subject Number of persons List 1 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) 347 List-I 2 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service 87 List-II 3 Police Medal for Meritorious Service 648 List-III 4 State Wise/ Force Wise list of medal awardees to the Police personnel As per list List-IV

Click here for List- I

Click here for List- II

Click here for List- III