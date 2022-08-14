FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2022 03:31:47      انڈین آواز

1082 Police personnel awarded Police Medals on eve of Independence Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

A total of one thousand 82 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022. 347 personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, 87 with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 648 personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

109 CRPF personnel and 108 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

Seven personnel have been awarded President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service and 38 personnel have been given the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Gallantry Medals

Name of the MedalsNumber of Medals Awarded
Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)347

Service Medals

Name of the MedalsNumber of Medals Awarded
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM)87
Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM)648

Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Details of Awardees Lists are enclosed as below:

Sl No.SubjectNumber of personsList
1Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG)347List-I
2President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service87List-II
3Police Medal for Meritorious Service648List-III
4State Wise/ Force Wise list of medal awardees to the Police personnelAs per listList-IV

Click here for List- I

Click here for List- II

Click here for List- III

Click here for List- IV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“You made India Proud” PM Modi tells sports persons for their performance in CWG 2022

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their ...

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

AMN The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by th ...

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart