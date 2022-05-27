FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 May 2022 02:54:39      انڈین آواز

1,03,397 candidates applied for admissions in Jamia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

A total of 1,03,397 candidates have applied for admissions in 136 programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the academic year 2022-23.

According to JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri, out of the total candidates, 56,667 are women who have applied for admission. The registration for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses ended on Wednesday.

Among the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses. The registration also concluded for 17 postgraduate diploma courses and two advanced diploma courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus last month online and admission forms were made available from April 14. It had extended the last date for submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses till May 25.

The university had previously set May 13 as the last date for submission of the admission forms. Entrance tests for admission to courses not covered under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will begin on June 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart