100th episode of PM Mann Ki Baat on Sunday April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 AM tomorrow, April 30. It will be the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, the AIR News website and Newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Since 3rd October 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been addressing the citizens of the country through his Mann Ki Baat program on various issues, engaging citizens on issues and ideas of national

