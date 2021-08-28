1000 new Health & Wellness Centres to be opened in NE States as part of National Ayush Mission: Sarbananda Sonowal

AMN

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal today announced a slew of major initiatives planned to boost the traditional medicinal practices in the North-Eastern states at a Conference of Ayush and Health Ministers of North Eastern states in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister announced that as many as 1000 new Health & Wellness Centres (HWC), as part of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Scheme, will be opened in the North Eastern states for growth and development of Ayush systems. The aim of these centres is to provide a holistic wellness model based on principles of Ayush systems of medicine. A total of 12,500 HWC are to be operationalised in the country. To boost the popularity of traditional medicines provided by Ayush, the Minister announced the setting up of 100 Ayush dispensaries under NAM in the North Eastern region. He said that Ayush medicine system can be mainstreamed in the North-Eastern states with proper initiatives.

Sonowal also announced that a new Ayurvedic College will come up at Dudhnoi in Goalpara district of Assam with a Central allocation of Rs.70 crore under NAM support in order to boost the education and training of Ayush medicinal experts in North East. His Ministry has decided to provide a sum of Rs 10 crore as financial grant for upgradation of the Government Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Guwahati. He also requested all North eastern states to put up specific proposals to the Ministry for starting new Ayush educational institutions.

The Union Minister informed that his Ministry will coordinate with and encourage potential investors to invest in Ayush and wellness centres in North Eastern states including manufacturing and services.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the conference as the Chief Guest and said that the entire North East can be developed as an Ayush hub in an organic manner as it is a biodiversity hotspot. The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for the Ayurvedic College in Goalpara district.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Women & Child Development, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Health Ministers of Assam, Nagaland and Sikkim along with senior officials of North Eastern states as well as industry leaders were present at this conference.