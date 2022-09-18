1,000 Khelo India sports centers to be set up in India by 2023: Sports Minister

Staff Reporter

Senior BJP leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has said that sports can help people overcome addictions. While interacting with voters, social activists, office bearers of cooperatives and trade associations in Mumbai today, he said that the central government can provide good facilities for sports and sportspersons, but it is in the hands of the sports associations and federations of the state to ensure that they reach the right players and make proper use of them.

He appealed to them to realize their responsibility and work accordingly. He also urged that technology should be used for sports-related planning. He said that one thousand Khelo India sports centers will be set up in the country and 590 sports centers have been approved. By 2023, one thousand sports centers will be ready.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is trying to make life easier for the citizens through many welfare schemes for various sections of the society like women, students, youth and farmers.