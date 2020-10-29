100 years of Jamia Milia Millia Islamia

From freedom struggle to an excellent institution of higher education

ANDALIB AKHTER

Today, 29 October 2020 Jamia Millia Islamia completed 100 years of its grand existence. The establishment of Jamia was a rebellion against the educational system of the British rule, which was limited only to the creation of elite class to run its colonial rule. Since its establishment, Jamia tirelessly working for the educational upliftment of the country.

Despite ups and down this university never looked back in its endeavor to spread education and it is among the top ten universities in the country. Recently, the Union Ministry of Education did a performance assessment of 40 Central Universities, in which Jamia got the top position.

Jamia Millia Islamia is a university derived from the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Khilafat Movement. Mahatma Gandhi, in August 1920, proclaimed the Non-Cooperation Movement, calling on Indians to boycott the British educational system and institutions. On the call of Gandhiji, some teachers and students of Aligarh Muslim University at that time laid the foundation of Jamia Milia Islamia on 29 October 1920 in Aligarh.

People like Freedom Fighter, Muhammad Ali Johar, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari, Abdul Majeed Khwaja, Maulana Mahmood Hasan contributed largely to create an institution that would manifest indigenous ethos and spirit of plurality.

It was conceived as a national institution that would offer progressive education and nationalist ideals to students from all communities, particularly the Muslims.



The emergence of Jamia was supported by Gandhiji and Tagore who felt that Jamia could shape lives of hundreds and thousands of students on the basis of a shared culture and worldview. Jamia’s development is marked by sacrifices made by the staff and students and a host of individuals who contributed through myriad efforts.

Established out of political crisis, it seemed for a while, Jamia would not survive the heat of the intense political struggle for the independence of India. It participated in the Bardoli resolution and sent volunteers across the country to motivate people to fight for the freedom of the country. The colonial British government soon imprisoned many of its teachers and students.

Dr. Zakir Hussain, once said, “the movement of Jamia Millia Islamia is a struggle for education and cultural renaissance. It will prepare a blueprint for Indian Muslims which may focus on Islam but simultaneously evolve a national culture for common Indian. It will lay the foundation of the thinking that true religious education will promote patriotism and national integration among Indian Muslims, who will be proud to take part in the future progress of India, which will play its part in the comity of nations for peace and development. The objective of establishment of Jamia Millia Islamia will be to lay down the common curriculum for Indian Muslims taking into account the future challenges and will prepare the children to be masters of future”.

Jamia today holds the torch of illumination giving shape to ideas and fostering innovation. Living up to the promises of the founding fathers, we strive to realize our vision “to create a human universe that offers inclusiveness, equity, fellowship, justice and peace for one and all”. We continue to serve the nation through quality teaching and research through the production of competent, skilled and sensitive human resource that would catalyze enrichment of physical and human environment. We are making endeavours to become a world-class teaching cum research university by bringing in best national and international practices through the development of collaborative partnerships with institutions of excellence both domestically and internationally. We are committed to offering cutting edge learning experience, internationally benchmarked education, intellectual freedom and critical research opportunities in frontier areas of contemporary concern.

Devdas, son of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, worked as a teacher in Jamia. Gandhi’s grandson Rasiklal also studied in Jamia.

The great litterateur, Munshi Premchand also had a special relationship with Jamia. He used to come and stay there often. His deepest friend, Dr. Zakir Hussain, urged him to write a story while he was in Jamia. Munshi Premchand woke up all night and wrote his classic story ‘Kafan’ here, which was first published in ‘Jamia Patrika’.

Jamia is the only university in the country that provides further education opportunities for the three Indian Army, Army, Air Force and Navy personnel and officers. It is noteworthy that Army personnel are admitted at an early age and retire at a young age compared to other services. In such a situation, after studying in the army, after retirement, they get opportunities to get good employment.

Jamia Millia Islamia has become an ensemble of a multilayered educational system which covers all aspects of schooling, under-graduate, post-graduate, M.Phil/ Ph.D and post-doctoral education. With 9 faculties of learning, 38 teaching and research departments and over 27 centres of learning and research, we attract brightest young minds from all over the country. They use creative space of Jamia to actualize their potential.

Jamia Millia Islamia, which has topped the assessment of the Union Ministry of Education, provides high quality education and research facilities on all modern subjects. At present, Jamia has 9 faculty, 43 departments and 27 Centers of Higher Studies and Research, in which more than 270 courses are taught, including Dental Surgery, Physiotherapy, Biotechnology, Biosciences, Aeronautics, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil, Mechanical and Electrical. Engineering, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Architecture, Law, Fine Arts, Sanskrit, Persian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, French language, Korean language and modern European languages ​​are included.

Recently, 4 new departments have been added to the list of departments, including Design and Innovation, Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Environmental Sciences and Department of Foreign Languages.

Jamia also runs many courses for employment oriented studies, even for children who cannot get higher education. These include electrician, embroidery, sewing, packaging, bottling, etc. for students of 8th to 10th and 12th standard pass.

Jamia has also been a pioneer in sports. Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag, hockey players like Bharat Chikhara, Gagan Ajit Singh, Danish Mujtaba, Parabjot Singh, Devesh Chauhan and tennis players Prana Marambari are product of Jamia.

Also film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiran Rao, Kabir Khan, Lavalin Tandon, Mouni Rai and Nidhi Bisht; Journalists like Barkha Dutt are also among Jamia’s alumni.