AMN

The union government has said that 100 percent of ration cards have been digitized in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, March 15, Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, more than 99 percent of ration cards have been seeded or linked with Aadhaar. She informed that there are more than 19 crores 72 lakh ration card holders in the country.