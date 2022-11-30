FreeCurrencyRates.com

100 monuments to be illuminated on day one of India’s Presidency of G-20

As many as 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 logo tomorrow as India will formally take over the G20 presidency. The logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is Bharat, written in the Devanagari script.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. Our correspondent reports that it will be a big opportunity for India as the country will get a global center stage. During the course of its Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.

