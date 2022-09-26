10 Killed, Many Injured as Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Pond Near Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi expresses grief over the loss of life

AMN / LUCKNOW

At least ten people were killed and many injured after a tractor-trolley carrying people overturned and fell into a pond near Lucknow today. About 47 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on its way to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar told media persons.

Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, Surya Pal Gangwar added.

according to IG Lucknow Range Laxmi Singh :“A tractor’s trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people were rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital,”

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was called to assist in the search operations is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond.

Investigations are on to find out the reasons behind the accident and feedback is also being taken from the eyewitnesses, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Police and administration are on the alert to ensure that large numbers of people do not travel especially on narrow roads as this increases the risk of accidents, he said, adding they are also requesting people in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life due to the overturning of a tractor-trolley and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.