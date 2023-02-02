इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 07:50:37      انڈین آواز
10 flights of Air India cancelled last month due to deployment of 5G mobile services in USA

AMN

A total of 10 flights of Air India between India and the United State of America were cancelled last month due to the deployment of 5G mobile services in the USA. This was stated by Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

He said, the government is aware of the concerns expressed by airlines and manufacturers of aircraft upon the rollout of 5G mobile services in the USA and its potential interference with the aircraft radio altimeters. The Minister informed that the Airworthiness Directive issued by the USA prohibits certain operations when these aircraft are operated in the 5G C-band wireless broadband signal environment in that country. He said, the directives have been mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for adherence by Indian operators while operating to the USA.

