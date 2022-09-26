10 devotees killed in an accident in Itaunja area of Lucknow district

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, at least 10 devotees including 8 women and two children killed in an accident in Itaunja area of Lucknow district. 37 others got injured in the mishap.

The incident took place on the Itaunja-Kumhrawan road when the tractor trolley carrying 47 people skidded off and fell into the pond.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that all devotees were going to participate in a Pooja at a nearby village. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the deceased.