Monday, September 26, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

REGIONAL AWAAZ 

10 devotees killed in an accident in Itaunja area of Lucknow district

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, at least 10 devotees including 8 women and two children killed in an accident in Itaunja area of Lucknow district. 37 others got injured in the mishap.

The incident took place on the Itaunja-Kumhrawan road when the tractor trolley carrying 47 people skidded off and fell into the pond.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that all devotees were going to participate in a Pooja at a nearby village. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the deceased.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों में स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिये संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा-सी.यू.ई.टी.-पी.जी. का परिणाम घोषित

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Air flights between Shimla and Delhi resume after a gap of almost two years

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

HP: CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief at death of 7 persons in a road accident in Kullu district

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.