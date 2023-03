AMN

One person was killed and seven others injured seriously when a massive landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday. A car and a JCB were buried under the landslide at Chabba Seri in Ramban district. One of the injured succumbed to injuries, while other injured have been hospitalized. The rescue operation is underway and the two-way traffic has been suspended on the highway.