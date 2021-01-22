1.38 lakh people administered first dose of COVID vaccine in Karnataka till date

AMN

In Karnataka, Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar has informed that 1.38 lakh people were administered the first dose of vaccine in the State till date and there was no casualty reported. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, he said, Covishield was administered to 1,36,656 and Covaxin to 1,774 people.

He further added that side effects were found in two to 3.5 per cent cases. Two crore people will be vaccinated during the next phase. Dr. Sudhakar said that the State was scheduled to receive 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin today.