₹353 Crore Transferred to 16.77 Lakh Haryana Farmers Under 20th PM-KISAN Instalment

Aug 2, 2025
An amount of Rs 353 crore of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has been deposited in the accounts of 16 lakh 77 thousand farmers of Haryana TODAY. On this occasion, a state-level function, PM Kisan Utsav Diwas, was organized in district Panchkula, in which Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated as the chief guest.

Apart from this, PM Kisan Utsav Diwas celebrations were also organized in other districts, where cabinet and state ministers participated. During the programs, the address given by the Prime Minister to the farmers was heard live.

In his address, Mr. Nayab Singh Saini said that the distribution of the 20th installment released by the Prime Minister today is not only financial assistance, but is proof of the trust given to the farmers of the country. This is a reaffirmation of the resolution that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken for the welfare of the farmers. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the farmers of the state for releasing the 20th instalment.

