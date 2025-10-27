₹15,000 Crore Kharif Procurement Plan Cleared for Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, MP

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 11:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today approved a procurement plan worth 15 thousand crore rupees in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the 2025-26 Kharif season. In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the approvals were granted during a high-level meeting under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan, and other schemes of the Ministry.

The Ministry has approved the procurement of more than four thousand four hundred metric tonnes (MT) of moong, 100 percent of urad and 25 percent of soyabean from Telangana. It has also approved procurement of 18 thousand 470 metric tonnes of arhar from Odisha. The Centre has also approved procurement of 33 thousand metric tonnes of moong , 3 lakh 25 thousand 680 metric tonnes of urad (black gram), and 18 lakh 50 thousand 700 metric tonnes of soybean from Maharashtra. Additionally, about 22 lakh 21 thousand 632 metric tonnes of soyabean will be procured from Madhya Pradesh.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan said that these approvals have been granted to ensure that farmers receive better returns for their produce and to safeguard their incomes while protecting them from market fluctuations.