Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated  Shyam Singh Yadav to be  re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)  at Mohali on Saturday

At the General Body meeting in which 59  members were present,56 voted in favour of  Raninder Singh while 03 votes were cast in favour of  Shyam Singh Yadav.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Kanwar Sultan Singh, and Randeep Mann were elected unopposed as the Senior Vice President . Secretary-General and , Treasurer respectively.

 Apart from them, eight Vice-Presidents- Ajay H.Patel; . Amit Sanghi; . Ashok J.Pandit; . Ashok Mittal; . John Kharshiing; . Putul Kumari;  Sushma Singh and . Verinder Kumar Dhall.-were  elected unopposed.

 G Susheel; Ishwar Rohal, Kumar Tripurari Singh;  Meghasham Shripad Bhangle; . Moirangthem R.Singh and  R.Ravikrishnan were also Secretariesy elected unopposed.

   Pawan Kumar J. Singh and Ms Sheila Kanungo were elected unopposed as the Joint Secretary Generals’. 

Six Hony Secretaries elected are G Susheel;  Ishwar Rohal; . Kumar Tripurari Singh;  Meghasham Shripad Bhangle; . Moirangthem R.Singh and . R.Ravikrishnan ..

After the elections. Raninder Singh said, “I am honoured and humbled that the members have reposed faith in my leadership. Together we have achieved a lot for Indian Shooting and the time has now come to take it to another level.” 

“This election was not about the chair but about its basic capability to be autonomous, yet at the same time not be violative of a National Sports Code we genuinely welcome and voluntarily follow. Indeed, the strength the Code provides us, has and will continue to support us in presenting clarity and strength to discharge our duty to the sport and its athletes. But more importantly, not allow shadowy mentors of dubious challengers to politicise.”

 “I am thankful to the members of the NRAI General Body for entrusting me with the responsibility of carrying forward the federation’s vision of taking the sport shooting to new horizons. Our next goal is to analyse the unexpected Tokyo 2020 performances and learn from them in order to create a roadmap for Paris 2024.” Secretary-General, Kanwar Sultan Singh said

  The elections were held under the aegis of Returning Officer (RO) Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill as well as Additional Returning Officer Justice (retd) Inderjeet Singh Walia. Mr. Chander Mukhi Sharma, the Secretary-General of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) was present as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) observer while Mr. Adille J Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was present as the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) observer. 

 Guangzhou Asian Games Gold Medallist, Ronjan Sodhi was also a part of the election process as the Eminent Sportsperson Observer.

