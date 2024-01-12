© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...