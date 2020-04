5,25,884 people recovered from coronavirus

Bihar govt launches door to door screening in 8,000 villages

COVID 19: death toll rises to1,38,487

All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May

Death toll rises to 420 in India

US loses more than 20m jobs since mid-March

EU offers ‘heartfelt apology’ to Italy over virus

Free children from lockdown, says Spanish mayor