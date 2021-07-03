पुष्कर सिंह धामी होंगे उत्तराखंड के अगले मुख्यमंत्री। उधम सिंह नगर की खटीमा सीट से भाजपा विधायक हैं पुष्कर सिंह धामी।
Harpal Singh Bedi The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the T20 Wor ...
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India's only World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh feels that winning star ...
AMN India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osij ...
AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...
جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...
سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...
FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...
WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...
file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...
Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...
WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...
by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...
AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...