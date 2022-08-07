FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2022 07:17:24      انڈین آواز

इंडिया इस्लामिक सेंटर में गुरु नानक स्कूल के बच्चों ने जीती गायन प्रतियोगिता

AMN

नई दिल्ली। इंडिया इस्लामिक कल्चरल सेंटर में ‘आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित गायन प्रतियोगिता में राजौरी गार्डन स्थित गुरु नानक पब्लिक स्कूल ने प्रथम पुरस्कार जीता। दूसरा पुरस्कार जोगा बाई स्थित खदीजातुल कुबरा गर्ल्स पब्लिक स्कूल ने हासिल किया। वहीं तीसरा पुरस्कार निजामुद्दीन के न्यू होराइजन सीनियर सेकेंड्री स्कूल को मिला. दिल्ली के स्कूली बच्चे शनिवार को यहां इंडिया इस्लामिक कल्चरल सेंटर में एक गायन प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे। भारत की आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने के उपलक्ष्य में आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तहत आवाज-द वॉयस, खुसरो फाउंडेशन और इंडिया इस्लामिक कल्चरल सेंटर द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था।दिल्ली घराने के उस्ताद तनवीर अहमद खान और प्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक क्षितिज माथुर के साथ जाने-माने गायक हमसर हयात ने बच्चों की गायन प्रतिभा को पहचानने के लिए इस अवसर पर शिरकत की। गायन प्रतियोगिता में आठ स्कूलों ने भाग लिया।इस कार्यक्रम में इंडिया इस्लामिक कल्चरल सेंटर के अध्यक्ष सिराजुद्दीन कुरैशी मुख्य अतिथि थे। कार्यक्रम में प्रमुख इस्लामिक विद्वान अख्तर-उल वासे, रोहित खेरा, खुसरो फाउंडेशन के निदेशक रंजन मुखर्जी उपस्थित थे। सिराजुद्दीन कुरैशी ने कहा, ‘‘यह हम सभी के लिए बहुत गर्व की बात है कि दिल्ली के विभिन्न स्कूलों के बच्चों ने आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव मनाने के लिए इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया। इस तरह के आयोजन समय की मांग हैं।’’अख्तर-उल वासे ने कहा, ‘‘भारतीय स्वतंत्रता और लोकतंत्र हमारे लिए एक उपहार था और आज हमारा देश अधिक ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंच गया है और विश्व व्यवस्था में एक मजबूत स्थिति बना ली है। यह इन उपलब्धियों का जश्न मनाने का समय है।’’कैप्सन :1 गुरु नानक पब्लिक स्कूल, राजौरी गार्डन, दिल्ली से प्रथम पुरस्कार विजेता2 खदीजातुल कुबरा गर्ल्स पब्लिक स्कूल, जोगा बाई, दिल्ली के द्वितीय पुरस्कार विजेता3 न्यू होराइजन सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल निजामुद्दीन के तृतीय पुरस्कार विजेता।

