आईसीसी पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप में लखनऊ में श्रीलंका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने 210 रन का लक्ष्य रखा है

आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप में लखनऊ में श्रीलंका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 210 रन का लक्ष्‍य दिया है। श्रीलंका की टीम ने पहले बल्‍लेबाजी करते हुए 43 ओवर और 3 गेंद में 209 रन पर ही सिमट गई। कल दक्षिण अफ्रीका और नीदरलैण्‍ड्स के बीच मुकाबला होगा।

ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یوم پیدائش کے موقع پر ملک بھر میں طلبا کا عالمی دن منایا جا رہا ہے۔

بھارت کے گیارہویں صدر جمہوریہ ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یو ...

اسرائیل نے لبنان کے ساتھ اپنی شمالی سرحد کو ایک ممنوعہ فوجی علاقہ قرار دیا، کیونکہ حزب اللہ سے جھڑپوں میں شدت

dd news اسرائیلی فوج نے لبنان سے متصل اپنی شمالی سرحد کو آج ایک ...

جنگ سے متاثر اسرائیل سے نو سو سے زیادہ بھارتیوں کو واپس لایا گیا

آپریشن اجے کے تحت، اسرائیل سے بھارتی باشندوں کو لے کر مزید دو ...

