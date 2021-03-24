تلنگانہ، چنڈی گڑھ اور اتر پردیش نے کووڈ-19 کو پھیلنے سے روکنے کی خاطر تعلیمی ادارے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...
AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...
یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...
...
مرکزی سرکار نے اگلے مہینے کی پہلی تاریخ سے 45 سال سے زیادہعمر ...
WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...
file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...
'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...
By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...
AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...
Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...